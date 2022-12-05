Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Charlotte

Current Records: Los Angeles 13-11; Charlotte 7-16

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are 12-1 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Los Angeles has to be hurting after a devastating 123-96 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday. The Clippers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 60-38. A silver lining for them was the play of center Ivica Zubac, who posted a double-double on 15 rebounds and 13 points.

Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, falling 105-96. Power forward P.J. Washington had a rough evening: he played for 33 minutes but put up just zero points on 0-for-13 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Los Angeles is now 13-11 while the Hornets sit at 7-16. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers are worst in the league in points per game, with only 106.7 on average. Charlotte has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 44.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.