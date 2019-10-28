Hornets vs. Clippers: Live stream, TV channel, odds, pick, prediction, watch NBA games online
The Hornets and Clippers meet up for the first time this season
Two teams on different ends of the NBA spectrum will go head-to-head when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Charlotte Hornets at the Staples Center on Monday night.
The Clippers enter the contest as a title favorite after their offseason additions of reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, while the Hornets are widely expected to land in the lottery following the loss of franchise point guard, Kemba Walker, in free agency. Both teams lived up to those expectations over the first week of action, as the Clippers won two of their first three games, while the Hornets dropped two of three, including a game against the Lakers on Sunday night. Charlotte, at least, has benefitted from some promising play from a couple of their young players including PJ Washington and Devonte' Graham.
As good as the Clippers have looked so far, they're still not at full-strength, as George remains sidelined due to a shoulder injury. He is expected to return sometime before Christmas, and when he does, the Clippers will become even more formidable. With that said, here's everything you need to know about the Monday evening match-up between the Hornets and Clippers.
How To Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 28 | 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Odds: LAC -3500 | CHA +1300 | (O/U 227.5)
Storylines
Hornets: Expectations are low in Charlotte, as this season is really all about the development of young players for the Hornets. Guys like Washington, Graham, Dwayne Bacon, and Malik Monk will all have ample opportunity to show their stuff, and demonstrate that they can be legitimate building blocks for the team moving forward. In the short term though, the Hornets simply don't have enough top-tier talent to contend with championship hopefuls like the Clippers.
Clippers: The Clippers have enough talent to win the title. For them, the regular season -- especially match-ups against teams like the Hornets -- will be used to boost chemistry and cohesion. Once they get George back in the mix, they will really be able to get an idea of their full potential. Other than that, it's all about staying healthy for what figures to be a long postseason push.
Game prediction, pick
Let's not overthink this one. The Clippers are the more talented team, they're playing at home in Los Angeles, and the Hornets are on the second night of a back-to-back. The Clippers should take care of business. Anything less would be an upset, to say the least. Pick: Clippers (-16)
