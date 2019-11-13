Hornets vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 4-6; Memphis 3-7

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are 7-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Charlotte will be playing at home against Memphis at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Charlotte going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

The Hornets came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 114-106. SF Miles Bridges had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

On Monday, Memphis narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the San Antonio Spurs 113-109. Memphis can attribute much of their success to PF Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 24 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Memphis' win lifted them to 3-7 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 4-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Grizzlies have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last eight games against Memphis.