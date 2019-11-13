Hornets vs. Grizzlies: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Hornets vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 4-6; Memphis 3-7
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets are 7-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Charlotte will be playing at home against Memphis at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Charlotte going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
The Hornets came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 114-106. SF Miles Bridges had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
On Monday, Memphis narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the San Antonio Spurs 113-109. Memphis can attribute much of their success to PF Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 24 points and five assists along with six rebounds.
Memphis' win lifted them to 3-7 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 4-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Grizzlies have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hornets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Charlotte have won seven out of their last eight games against Memphis.
- Feb 01, 2019 - Charlotte 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Jan 23, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Memphis 107
- Mar 22, 2018 - Charlotte 140 vs. Memphis 79
- Oct 30, 2017 - Charlotte 104 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 28, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Memphis 85
- Nov 21, 2016 - Memphis 105 vs. Charlotte 90
- Dec 26, 2015 - Charlotte 98 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 11, 2015 - Charlotte 123 vs. Memphis 99
