Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Charlotte
Current Records: Atlanta 14-15; Charlotte 7-21
What to Know
This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.07 points per matchup. The Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 141-134. Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Jalen McDaniels, who had 21 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Atlanta ended up a good deal behind the Orlando Magic when they played on Wednesday, losing 135-124. Small forward De'Andre Hunter (25 points) was the top scorer for Atlanta.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Charlotte is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.56
Odds
The Hornets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Atlanta.
