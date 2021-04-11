Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Charlotte

Current Records: Atlanta 28-25; Charlotte 27-24

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will be returning home after a six-game road trip. Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Hornets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 127-119 this past Friday. Small forward Miles Bridges was the offensive standout of the game for Charlotte, picking up 26 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls at home this past Friday as they won 120-108. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 66-53 deficit. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 42 points and nine assists along with eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Charlotte is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Hornets to 27-24 and the Hawks to 28-25. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.

Injury Report for Charlotte

Malik Monk: Out (Ankle)

LaMelo Ball: Out (Wrist)

Gordon Hayward: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Atlanta