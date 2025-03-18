The 2024-25 NBA regular season has less than a month remaining, and two Eastern Conference rivals will square off on Tuesday when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte is 17-50 overall and 10-24 at home, while Atlanta has a 32-36 record and is 15-19 on the road. The Hawks are currently seventh in the East but have faded to 5.5 games back of the Pistons in the race to stay out of the NBA play-in tournament, while Charlotte has the second-worst record in the conference.

Tipoff is at at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Atlanta is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Hawks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236.5 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 151-111 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 20-10 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. Atlanta. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Hawks spread: Charlotte +6.5

Hornets vs. Hawks over/under: 236.5 points

Hornets vs. Hawks money line: Charlotte +209, Atlanta -258

Hornets vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Hornets vs. Hawks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks took a 122-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and have now lost two games in a row. However, Onyeka Okongwu dropped a double-double with 21 points and 15 boards, and Trae Young was another key player, recording a double-double of his own with 28 points and 12 assists.

Young is battling an Achilles injury but is listed as probably for Tuesday's matchup, and he's averaging 24.0 points per game to go along with a league-leading 11.5 assists per contest. Atlanta has won all three games in the season series over the Hornets but is only 1-2 against the spread in those matchups. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Hornets can cover

Meanwhile, the Hornets were blitzed 123-88 by the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Mark Williams was the lone bright spot for Charlotte, finishing with 18 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, a blocked shot and a steal in just under 25 minutes of action.

LaMelo Ball suffered through a 5-for-18 shooting night and only had 16 points and five assists. However, he's averaging a career-high 25.4 points per game while dishing out 7.2 assists per outing. The Hornets had also covered the spread in four of their previous five games before the blowout loss to Los Angeles. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Hornets vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Atlanta vs. Charlotte 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, projecting 227 combined points. It's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Hornets on Tuesday, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Hawks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.