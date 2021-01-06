The Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 4-3 overall and 1-2 at home, while Charlotte is 2-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Hawks have won the last two meetings between the teams. Atlanta is favored by six-points in the latest Hawks vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Hornets vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Hornets spread: Hawks -6

Hawks vs. Hornets over-under: 233 points

Hawks vs. Hornets money line: Charlotte +205, Atlanta -245



What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks lost 113-108 to the New York Knicks on Monday. Atlanta lost for the second consecutive game after a 4-1 start. The Hawks could not hold onto a 15-point third quarter lead. Trae Young had 31 points and 14 assists, while De'Andre Hunter added 23 points. Clint Capela had his third consecutive double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Young has a double-double in three of his last four games, and is averaging 24.5 points and 10.5 assists over his last four outings. Dating back to last season, Hunter has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games, a new career high. The Hawks have held their last three opponents to a .241 three-point field goals (21-87). Atlanta's defense is limiting opponents to .a 300 three-point field goal percentage this season, the second-best number in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, 118-101. Gordon Hayward had 18 points and Devonte' Graham added 15. Graham is shooting 27.1 percent from the field so far this season. He is averaging just 9.9 points per game.

LaMelo Ball is ranked fifth in the league in steals, averaging 1.9 per game. Ball is on a streak of five consecutive games with five or more assists, which is the longest such streak for a Hornets rookie since the 2011-12 season. Charlotte is leading the league in assists, averaging 29.7 per game. Terry Rozier tied a career high of 40 points in his last meeting with the Hawks.

How to make Hawks vs. Hornets picks

