We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 31-34 overall and 16-16 at home, while Charlotte is 16-48 overall and 6-24 on the road. The Hawks are 4-1 in their last five games, while the Hornets have won just two of their past 11 games overall.

The Hawks are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Hawks odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 237 points.

The model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. Atlanta. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hawks vs. Hornets spread: Hawks -8.5

Hawks vs. Hornets over/under: 237 points

Hawks vs. Hornets money line: Hawks: -373, Hornets: +293

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks came out on top against the 76ers by a score of 132-123 on Monday. The Hawks can attribute much of their success to Dyson Daniels, who almost dropped a double-double with 25 points and nine assists. The Hawks are undefeated when Daniels posts 25 or more points, but 28-34 otherwise.

Atlanta was working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. The Hawks are averaging 29.4 assists per game this season, which ranks second in the NBA. Atlanta is also scoring 117.3 points per contest, the fifth-best mark in the league. Atlanta is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games played in March.

Why the Hornets can cover

On Monday the Hornets overcame some tough odds to beat the Heat 105-102. The Hornets can attribute much of their success to Miles Bridges, who shot 63.2% from the field en route to 35 points, five assists and five rebounds, and Mark Williams, who dropped a double-double with 24 points and 10 boards. For the season, Bridges is averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Charlotte has also been profitable against the spread in its most recent meetings against the Hawks. In fact, the Hornets are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games against Atlanta.

How to make Hornets vs. Hawks picks

