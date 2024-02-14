The Charlotte Hornets (12-41) will wrap up their three-game homestand when they host the Atlanta Hawks (24-30) on Wednesday night. Charlotte is aiming for its first three-game winning streak of the season after beating Indiana in a 111-102 final on Monday. Atlanta had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 136-126 loss to Chicago earlier this week. The Hawks are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting 2.5 games ahead of Brooklyn for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Atlanta is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Hawks odds, while the over/under is 238.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Hornets vs. Hawks spread: Hornets +6.5

Hornets vs. Hawks over/under: 238.5 points

Hornets vs. Hawks money line: Hornets: +216, Hawks: -268

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is riding just its second two-game winning streak of the campaign and can win three straight games for the first time this season. Newly acquired Grant Williams, Seth Curry and Tre Mann have given the team a boost, combining for 50 points in a 111-102 win over Indiana on Monday. Williams finished with a team-high 21 points, while Curry had 18 and Mann added 11.

The Hornets notched a 116-110 win over Atlanta in the season opener for both teams. Miles Bridges is averaging 23.4 points and 7.3 rebounds over his last 17 games after finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds on Monday. Charlotte has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it has covered in nine of its last 12 games in February. It also gets to face a Hawks team missing its starting center in Clint Capela (adductor) and his backup in Onyeka Okongwu (toe).

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is coming off a loss to Chicago, but it has still won six of its last nine games to take control of the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks picked up a 127-121 road win at Philadelphia last Friday, covering the spread as 4-point favorites. Star guard Trae Young scored 37 points and dished out 12 assists, knocking down several important shots in the fourth quarter.

He had a team-high 23 points in the first meeting with Charlotte this season, and he is averaging 26.6 points per game in February. Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 28 points off the bench in Monday's loss, shooting 11 of 16 from the floor. The Hawks have covered the spread in six of their last eight games, and Charlotte is just 1-15 in its last 16 games against Eastern Conference opponents. The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (back).

How to make Hornets vs. Hawks picks

