Who's Playing

Miami @ Charlotte

Current Records: Miami 28-22; Charlotte 14-36

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since March 26 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Charlotte will take on Miami at 1 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. The Hornets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.62 points per matchup.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Charlotte and the Chicago Bulls this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Charlotte wrapped it up with a 111-96 win at home. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 28 points in addition to five boards, and center Mason Plumlee, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Heat didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Orlando Magic this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 110-105 victory. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 29 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 6. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 15 of their 22 home games.

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 14-36 and Miami to 28-22. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 22 out of their last 34 games against Charlotte.