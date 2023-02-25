Who's Playing
Miami @ Charlotte
Current Records: Miami 32-28; Charlotte 18-43
What to Know
This Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.82 points per game. They and the Miami Heat will face off at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Miami will need to watch out since the Hornets have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Charlotte netted a 121-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Point guard LaMelo Ball (32 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
Meanwhile, Miami found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 128-99 punch to the gut against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Miami was down 95-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for the Heat was small forward Jimmy Butler (23 points).
The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Charlotte's win lifted them to an irreparable 18-43 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 32-28. LaMelo Ball will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 32 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes on Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Miami's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.09
Odds
The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won 22 out of their last 35 games against Charlotte.
