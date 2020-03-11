Hornets vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 11 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Hornets and Heat.
A Southeast Division battle is on tap between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 41-23 overall and 27-4 at home, while Charlotte is 22-42 overall and 12-21 on the road. The Hornets have lost four of their past five games. The Heat, meanwhile, have the third-best home record in the NBA. Miami is favored by 10.5-points in the latest Heat vs. Hornets odds, and the over-under is set at 209.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 21 a blistering 51-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Heat:
- Heat vs. Hornets spread: Heat -10.5
- Heat vs. Hornets over-under: 209.5 points
- Heat vs. Hornets money line: Miami -522 Charlotte +421
What you need to know about the Heat
The Heat strolled past the Washington Wizards with points to spare on Sunday, 100-89. Bam Adebayo posted a double-double with 27 points and 14 boards in addition to six assists. For the season, Adebayo is averaging 16.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
In addition, Miami has dominated this series recently. In fact, the Heat are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against the Hornets. Miami is also 5-1 in its last six games at home against Charlotte.
What you need to know about the Hornets
Charlotte fought the good fight in its double overtime matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, but lost 143-138. Miles Bridges played for 26 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting. Terry Rozier scored a career-high 40 points. He is averaging 18 points per game.
Despite losing four of their last five games, the Hornets enter Wednesday's matchup 6-0-1 against the spread in their last seven outings.
How to make Heat vs. Hornets picks
The model has simulated Heat vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Hornets vs. Heat? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
