Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 7-12 overall and 5-5 at home, while Charlotte is 9-11 overall and 4-6 on the road.

Miami is favored by six points in the latest Heat vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Hornets spread: Heat -6

Heat vs. Hornets over-under: 217.5 points

Latest Odds: Charlotte Hornets +6 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat took a tight win this past Saturday over the Sacramento Kings, 105-104. Jimmy Butler returned from a 10-game layoff because of health and safety protocols and had 30 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards. He hit the go-ahead layup with 42.1 seconds remaining. Miami stopped a five-game losing streak with the win.

Miami split both meetings with Charlotte last season. The Heat have a 66-44 all-time record vs. the Hornets. Miami has used 14 different starting lineups in their 19 games. Chris Silva (hip), Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Maurice Harkless (thigh) are out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Hornets

This past Saturday, Charlotte captured a comfortable 126-114 upset victory over Milwaukee. LaMelo Ball picked up a career-best 27 points and nine assists along with five rebounds. The Hornets have won three of their past five games. The 126 points were a season high, as was Charlotte's 62 bench points. The Hornets made a season-best 31 3-pointers.

Charlotte also tied a season high vs. Milwaukee with 27 points off turnovers. Gordon Hayward scored 27 points against the Bucks in his ninth game this season with 25-plus points. Terry Rozier (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game.

How to make Hornets vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Heat vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Heat spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 69-40 roll.