We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on schedule as the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Spectrum Center. Miami is 12-10 on the season while Charlotte is 7-13. The Heat are 10-12 against the spread on the season while the Hornets are 8-12 against the number. Miami has dominated the head-to-head matchup of late, winning eight of the last 10.

However, the Heat are only 5-4-1 against the spread during that span and the Hornets have covered three in a row in the series. The Heat are favored by 4 points in the latest Hornets vs. Heat odds and the over/under is 222 points. Before entering any Heat vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 92-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000.

The model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Heat. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Heat spread: Heat -4

Hornets vs. Heat over/under: 222 points

Hornets vs. Heat money line: Miami -167, Charlotte +141

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets are coming off a 119-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday and shot a season-high 55.7% from the floor. Charlotte was also 13-of-25 from the 3-point line and had four starters reach the 20-point mark with six players total scoring in double-figures.

Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 24 points in the win while Terry Rozier chipped in 21 points and 13 assists for his second double-double of the season. Rozier is averaging 22.6 points and 7.2 assists per game and Charlotte's offense will have to continue to run through the veteran guard with LaMelo Ball nursing an ankle injury.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami is coming off a 111-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and has now lost five of its last seven games to fall to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. Kevin Love had a double-double off the bench with 14 points and 12 rebounds and six players reached double-figures in scoring but the Heat only shot 43% as a team in the defeat.

Bam Adebayo remains out with a hip injury and Tyler Herro is also out of the lineup due to an ankle injury. That will continue to force Jimmy Butler to carry a heavy load at both ends of the floor. Butler only went 5-for-15 from the floor in Friday's loss but he's shooting a career-best 39.1% from the 3-point line this season and averaging 21.9 points per game.

How to make Hornets vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations.

Who wins Heat vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time?