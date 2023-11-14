The NBA In-Season Tournament continues on Tuesday with a pivotal matchup between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets. The Heat are on a hot streak, winning five straight games, which includes a 121-114 victory over the Wizards in the NBA In-Season Tournament opener. The Hornets are also coming off a win over the Wizards in their tournament opener, a 124-117 victory.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center. Miami is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Hornets odds, while the over/under is 223.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Hornets vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hornets vs. Heat spread: Hornets +4.5

Hornets vs. Heat over/under: 223.5 points

Hornets vs. Heat money line: Hornets: +149, Heat: -178

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat entered their tilt with the Spurs with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Miami secured a 118-113 win over San Antonio on Sunday. The Heat can attribute much of their success to Duncan Robinson, who recorded 26 points, and Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Adebayo hasn't dropped below 10 rebounds for four straight games.

Jimmy Butler played 31 minutes in Miami's 121-114 win over the Wizards in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Nov. 3. Butler finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Tyler Herro nearly recorded a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. However, Herro will miss Tuesday's clash after he suffered an ankle injury against the Grizzlies on Nov. 8.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 129-107 punch to the gut against New York on Sunday. Despite the defeat, the Hornets got a solid performance out of LaMelo Ball, who scored 32 points along with six assists and seven rebounds.

The Hornets played well offensively in their 124-117 win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 10. Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 27 points and he's averaging 17.2 points per game this season. Center Mark Williams put up an impressive stat line in the victory over Washington, finishing with 21 points and 24 rebounds. Williams has recorded a double-double in two of his last four games and he figures to be a major factor in Tuesday's clash against Miami.

