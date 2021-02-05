Who's Playing

Utah @ Charlotte

Current Records: Utah 17-5; Charlotte 10-12

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Jazz and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 12 of 2018. Charlotte will play host again and welcome Utah to Spectrum Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Friday. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Charlotte came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, falling 118-111. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 22 points and nine assists in addition to six boards.

A well-balanced attack led Utah over the Atlanta Hawks every single quarter on their way to victory on Thursday. Utah was the clear victor by a 112-91 margin over Atlanta. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (23 points) and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (21 points) were the top scorers for Utah.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Jazz when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 109-92. Maybe the Hornets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last ten games against Charlotte.