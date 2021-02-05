Who's Playing
Utah @ Charlotte
Current Records: Utah 17-5; Charlotte 10-12
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Jazz and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 12 of 2018. Charlotte will play host again and welcome Utah to Spectrum Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Friday. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.
Charlotte came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, falling 118-111. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 22 points and nine assists in addition to six boards.
A well-balanced attack led Utah over the Atlanta Hawks every single quarter on their way to victory on Thursday. Utah was the clear victor by a 112-91 margin over Atlanta. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (23 points) and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (21 points) were the top scorers for Utah.
Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Jazz when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 109-92. Maybe the Hornets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won seven out of their last ten games against Charlotte.
- Jan 10, 2020 - Utah 109 vs. Charlotte 92
- Dec 21, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Charlotte 107
- Apr 01, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Charlotte 102
- Nov 30, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 09, 2018 - Utah 106 vs. Charlotte 94
- Jan 12, 2018 - Charlotte 99 vs. Utah 88
- Feb 04, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Charlotte 98
- Nov 09, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Utah 98
- Jan 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Charlotte 73
- Jan 18, 2016 - Charlotte 124 vs. Utah 119