Hornets vs. Kings: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Hornets vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Charlotte
Current Records: Sacramento 12-14; Charlotte 12-17
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center. While the odds are definitely not in Charlotte's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Hornets on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 107-85 punch to the gut against the Indiana Pacers. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of SF Miles Bridges, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Sacramento's strategy against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 47 turnovers -- Sacramento prevailed over Golden State 100-79. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Sacramento had established a 79-59 advantage.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 12-14 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 12-17. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charlotte has only been able to knock down 43.60% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Kings have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won seven out of their last nine games against Sacramento.
- Oct 30, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 17, 2019 - Charlotte 114 vs. Sacramento 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Sacramento 104 vs. Charlotte 97
- Jan 22, 2018 - Charlotte 112 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 02, 2018 - Charlotte 131 vs. Sacramento 111
- Feb 25, 2017 - Charlotte 99 vs. Sacramento 85
- Jan 28, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Jan 25, 2016 - Charlotte 129 vs. Sacramento 128
- Nov 23, 2015 - Charlotte 127 vs. Sacramento 122
