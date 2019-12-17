Hornets vs. Kings: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Charlotte

Current Records: Sacramento 12-14; Charlotte 12-17

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center. While the odds are definitely not in Charlotte's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Hornets on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 107-85 punch to the gut against the Indiana Pacers. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of SF Miles Bridges, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Sacramento's strategy against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 47 turnovers -- Sacramento prevailed over Golden State 100-79. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Sacramento had established a 79-59 advantage.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 12-14 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 12-17. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charlotte has only been able to knock down 43.60% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Kings have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last nine games against Sacramento.