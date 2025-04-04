The Sacramento Kings will visit the Charlotte Hornets in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Charlotte is 19-57 overall and 12-26 at home, while Sacramento is 36-40 overall and 17-21 on the road. The Kings have won two straight meetings with the Hornets, including a massive 42-point victory on Feb. 24. Charlotte is 35-39-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Sacramento is 32-43-1 versus the line.

Hornets vs. Kings spread: Hornets +11 at bet365 Sportsbook

Hornets vs. Kings over/under: 216.5 points

Hornets vs. Kings money line: Hornets: +425, Kings: -578

Why the Hornets can cover

On Wednesday, the Hornets lost to the Indiana Pacers, 119-105, despite a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double from Mark Williams. He made 6 of 8 shots from the field while Charlotte converted 52.6% of its shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc. Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 18 points, while the team's bench contributed 43 points.

Despite the outright defeat, Charlotte did cover, and it has performed above expectations ATS as a home dog this season. The Hornets have covered in 58% of these situations, while Sacramento has underperformed as a road favorite. The Kings are 8-11-1 as a road favorite, and just two Western Conference teams have a worse cover rate as an away favorite this season.

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings took a 116-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, but even though the team lost, it still had its share of impressive performances. One of the best came from DeMar DeRozan, who posted 29 points in addition to eight assists and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, one game after having zero assists over 40 minutes in a loss to Indiana.

After starting the year 13-18 under Mike Brown, the Kings are one game over .500 under Doug Christie (23-22). The team's offense is one of the best in the league, ranking 10th in both points per game and offensive rating, with top-six rankings in both free throw percentage and turnover percentage. That contrasts with a Hornets team that is dead-last in the league in FG percentage, 2P percentage and made free throws per game.

How to make Hornets vs. Kings picks

