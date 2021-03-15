The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 19-18 overall and 11-8 at home, while Sacramento is 15-23 overall and 6-11 on the road. The Hornets won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 28, 127-126.

Charlotte is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 239.5.

Hornets vs. Kings spread: Hornets -3.5

Hornets vs. Kings over-under: 239.5 points

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets netted a 114-104 win over the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday. LaMelo Ball shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points, six assists and nine boards. The Hornets matched a season-high with 21 3-pointers made against Toronto. They made a franchise record 11 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Charlotte has won three consecutive games. PJ Washington scored a career-high 42 points in the last meeting with Charlotte. Malik Monk's 3-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining sealed a late comeback for the victory.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento lost to the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday, falling 121-106. De'Aaron Fox had 32 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. He has scored 30 points in three straight games. Richaun Holmes scored 20 points.

Sacramento has lost three of its past five games. The Kings have lost their last four matchups with the Hornets. They blew an eight-point lead with 1:09 left in the loss to the Hornets on Feb. 28. Hassan Whiteside (health and safety protocols) is out for Monday's game.

