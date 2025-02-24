The Sacramento Kings will face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 28-28 overall and 14-14 at home, while Charlotte is 14-41 overall and 5-21 on the road. The Hornets have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against Sacramento. However, Charlotte enters Monday's matchup having lost six of its last seven games on the road.

The Kings are favored by 11 points in the latest Hornets vs. Kings odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 232 points.



The model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. Sacramento. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Kings vs. Hornets spread: Kings -11

Kings vs. Hornets over/under: 232 points

Kings vs. Hornets money line: Kings: -556, Hornets: +407

Why the Kings can cover

On Friday, the Kings suffered a grim 132-108 loss to the Warriors. The Kings might have lost, but DeMar DeRozan was extremely effective. He went 10 for 14 en route to 34 points and six assists. For the season, DeRozan is averaging 22.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The Kings are scoring 116.6 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA. Sacramento is led by Domantas Sabonis, who's averaging 20.3 points and 14.6 rebounds per game. He's also contributing 6.3 assists per game while knocking down 60% of his field goals. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hornets can cover

Meanwhile, the Hornets suffered their biggest defeat since 2023 on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Trail Blazers, falling 141-88. Charlotte was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 73-40. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists.

Despite the defeat, the Hornets will be confident they can keep the score close on Monday. Charlotte is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games on the road against the Kings. In addition, Sacramento is just 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games overall. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hornets vs. Kings picks

