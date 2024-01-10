The Charlotte Hornets will face off against the Sacramento Kings in an interconference matchup on Wednesday. Charlotte is 8-26 overall and 4-12 at home, while Sacramento is 22-13 overall and 9-6 on the road. The Hornets defeated the Kings, 111-104, in Sacramento on January 2 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Sacramento is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Kings vs. Hornets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 232 points. Before entering any Hornets vs. Kings picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Hornets vs. Kings spread: Hornets +7.5

Hornets vs. Kings over/under: 232 points

Hornets vs. Kings money line: Hornets: +239, Kings: -297

SAC: The Kings are 10-6 against the spread on the road this season

CHA: The Hornets are 11-3 in their last 14 matchups against the Kings

What to know about the Kings

Center Domantas Sabonis is coming off one of the most dominant all-around performances of the season. He had 37 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in a 131-110 win over the Pistons on Tuesday. He has four triple-doubles over his last six contests while averaging 22.7 points, 16.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists over that stretch. The eight-year NBA veteran is averaging career-highs in points (22.7), rebounds (12.8) and assists (7.8) this season and leads the NBA in rebounding.

The Hornets are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA, securing just 41.2 rebounds per game, the fourth-worst in the league. The Kings are 5-2 over their last seven games, meanwhile, the Hornets have lost 13 of their last 14 contests.

What to know about the Hornets

The Hornets are certainly missing LaMelo Ball, who has been out since November 26 with an ankle injury. Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges have needed to take on a larger role since Ball's injury. Rozier is averaging 24.3 points and 7.2 assists per game this season with Bridges averaging 20.6 points and seven rebounds.

One advantage the Hornets will have over the Kings is rest. Sacramento is playing in the second half of a back-to-back, and the Kings are 0-5 ATS with no rest this season. The Hornets are 3-4 ATS with a rest advantage over their opponents, one of their better ATS trends in what's been a challenging 8-26 start to the season. In addition to Ball being out, Charlotte will also be missing Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back), while PJ Washington (foot) is doubtful.

