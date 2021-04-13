Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Charlotte
Current Records: Los Angeles 33-21; Charlotte 27-25
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Lakers since Jan. 5 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Charlotte has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET April 13 at Spectrum Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Hornets were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 105-101 to the Atlanta Hawks. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Charlotte had been the slight favorite coming in. Small forward Miles Bridges (23 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.
Meanwhile, the contest between Los Angeles and the New York Knicks on Monday was not particularly close, with the Lakers falling 111-96. The top scorer for Los Angeles was point guard Dennis Schroder (21 points).
The Hornets are now 27-25 while Los Angeles sits at 33-21. Charlotte is 14-10 after losses this season, Los Angeles 12-8.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hornets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte and Los Angeles both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Mar 18, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Charlotte 105
- Oct 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Charlotte 101
- Mar 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Charlotte 100
- Jan 05, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Charlotte 99
- Feb 28, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 20, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Jan 31, 2016 - Charlotte 101 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Dec 28, 2015 - Charlotte 108 vs. Los Angeles 98