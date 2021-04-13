Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Charlotte

Current Records: Los Angeles 33-21; Charlotte 27-25

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Lakers since Jan. 5 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Charlotte has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET April 13 at Spectrum Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Hornets were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 105-101 to the Atlanta Hawks. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Charlotte had been the slight favorite coming in. Small forward Miles Bridges (23 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the contest between Los Angeles and the New York Knicks on Monday was not particularly close, with the Lakers falling 111-96. The top scorer for Los Angeles was point guard Dennis Schroder (21 points).

The Hornets are now 27-25 while Los Angeles sits at 33-21. Charlotte is 14-10 after losses this season, Los Angeles 12-8.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charlotte and Los Angeles both have five wins in their last ten games.