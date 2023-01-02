Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Charlotte
Current Records: Los Angeles 15-21; Charlotte 10-27
What to Know
This Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.69 points per matchup. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like Charlotte's 134-130 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 this past Friday. Small forward LeBron James went supernova for Los Angeles as he almost posted a triple-double on 47 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Charlotte's 2022 ended with a 123-106 loss against the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of center Mason Plumlee, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten boards.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 15-21 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 10-27. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $98.64
Odds
The Lakers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte and Los Angeles both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Dec 23, 2022 - Charlotte 134 vs. Los Angeles 130
- Jan 28, 2022 - Charlotte 117 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Charlotte 123
- Apr 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Charlotte 93
- Mar 18, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Charlotte 105
- Oct 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Charlotte 101
- Mar 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Charlotte 100
- Jan 05, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Charlotte 99
- Feb 28, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 20, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Jan 31, 2016 - Charlotte 101 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Dec 28, 2015 - Charlotte 108 vs. Los Angeles 98