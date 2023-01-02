Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Charlotte

Current Records: Los Angeles 15-21; Charlotte 10-27

What to Know

This Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.69 points per matchup. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like Charlotte's 134-130 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 this past Friday. Small forward LeBron James went supernova for Los Angeles as he almost posted a triple-double on 47 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's 2022 ended with a 123-106 loss against the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of center Mason Plumlee, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten boards.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 15-21 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 10-27. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.64

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hornets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte and Los Angeles both have seven wins in their last 14 games.