Hornets vs. Magic: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Hornets vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Charlotte
Current Records: Orlando 21-28; Charlotte 16-33
What to Know
The Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Spectrum Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Magic in their past four games, so Charlotte might be catching them at a good time.
The game between Orlando and the Miami Heat on Saturday was not particularly close, with Orlando falling 102-89. Orlando's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Nikola Vucevic, who had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds, and power forward Aaron Gordon, who had 24 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, the Hornets have to be aching after a bruising 114-90 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Charlotte was up 63-50 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Terry Rozier had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting.
The losses put Orlando at 21-28 and Charlotte at 16-33. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Magic come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.7. Less enviably, Charlotte is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Magic are a 4-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 202
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Orlando.
- Jan 20, 2020 - Orlando 106 vs. Charlotte 83
- Apr 10, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 14, 2019 - Orlando 127 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 31, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Orlando 100
- Oct 19, 2018 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 06, 2018 - Charlotte 137 vs. Orlando 100
- Feb 14, 2018 - Charlotte 104 vs. Orlando 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Charlotte 104 vs. Orlando 94
- Oct 29, 2017 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 22, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 10, 2017 - Charlotte 121 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 28, 2016 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 13, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 16, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 22, 2016 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 116
- Dec 16, 2015 - Orlando 113 vs. Charlotte 98
