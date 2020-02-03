Hornets vs. Magic: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Charlotte

Current Records: Orlando 21-28; Charlotte 16-33

What to Know

The Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Spectrum Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Magic in their past four games, so Charlotte might be catching them at a good time.

The game between Orlando and the Miami Heat on Saturday was not particularly close, with Orlando falling 102-89. Orlando's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Nikola Vucevic, who had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds, and power forward Aaron Gordon, who had 24 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have to be aching after a bruising 114-90 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Charlotte was up 63-50 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Terry Rozier had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting.

The losses put Orlando at 21-28 and Charlotte at 16-33. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Magic come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.7. Less enviably, Charlotte is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Magic are a 4-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 202

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Orlando.