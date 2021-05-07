Who's Playing
Orlando @ Charlotte
Current Records: Orlando 21-45; Charlotte 32-34
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets are getting right back to it as they host the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET May 7 at Spectrum Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
Charlotte has to be hurting after a devastating 120-99 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The Hornets were down 96-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Jalen McDaniels wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; McDaniels finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 132-96, which was the final score in Orlando's tilt against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Center Mo Bamba put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds along with four blocks.
Charlotte is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
The losses put Charlotte at 32-34 and Orlando at 21-45. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets come into the game boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 18. But the Magic are even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 16.9 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Orlando a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hornets are a big 9-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Orlando.
- Jan 25, 2021 - Orlando 117 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 24, 2021 - Charlotte 107 vs. Orlando 104
- Feb 03, 2020 - Orlando 112 vs. Charlotte 100
- Jan 20, 2020 - Orlando 106 vs. Charlotte 83
- Apr 10, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 14, 2019 - Orlando 127 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 31, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Orlando 100
- Oct 19, 2018 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 06, 2018 - Charlotte 137 vs. Orlando 100
- Feb 14, 2018 - Charlotte 104 vs. Orlando 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Charlotte 104 vs. Orlando 94
- Oct 29, 2017 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 22, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 10, 2017 - Charlotte 121 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 28, 2016 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 13, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 16, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 22, 2016 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 116
- Dec 16, 2015 - Orlando 113 vs. Charlotte 98