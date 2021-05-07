Who's Playing

Orlando @ Charlotte

Current Records: Orlando 21-45; Charlotte 32-34

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are getting right back to it as they host the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET May 7 at Spectrum Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Charlotte has to be hurting after a devastating 120-99 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The Hornets were down 96-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Jalen McDaniels wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; McDaniels finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 132-96, which was the final score in Orlando's tilt against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Center Mo Bamba put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds along with four blocks.

Charlotte is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The losses put Charlotte at 32-34 and Orlando at 21-45. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets come into the game boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 18. But the Magic are even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 16.9 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Orlando a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a big 9-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Orlando.