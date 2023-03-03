Who's Playing

Orlando @ Charlotte

Current Records: Orlando 26-37; Charlotte 20-44

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets may be playing at home again Friday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. The Hornets and the Orlando Magic will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.16 points per contest.

The matchup between Charlotte and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 105-91 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (26 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Orlando has to be hurting after a devastating 139-117 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of power forward Paolo Banchero, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.65

Odds

The Magic are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Charlotte have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Orlando.