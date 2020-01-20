Hornets vs. Magic: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Charlotte

Current Records: Orlando 20-23; Charlotte 15-29

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Spectrum Center after a few days off. The Hornets stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

Charlotte lost to the Denver Nuggets by a decisive 100-86 margin. PG Terry Rozier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Orlando and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 109-95, it was darn close to turning into one. SF Terrence Ross had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.

The losses put Charlotte at 15-29 and Orlando at 20-23. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hornets, Orlando enters the contest with only 104.4 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. The Hornets might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Magic are a 4-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Orlando.