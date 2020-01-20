Hornets vs. Magic: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Hornets vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Charlotte
Current Records: Orlando 20-23; Charlotte 15-29
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Spectrum Center after a few days off. The Hornets stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
Charlotte lost to the Denver Nuggets by a decisive 100-86 margin. PG Terry Rozier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and nine dimes.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Orlando and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 109-95, it was darn close to turning into one. SF Terrence Ross had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.
The losses put Charlotte at 15-29 and Orlando at 20-23. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hornets, Orlando enters the contest with only 104.4 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. The Hornets might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Magic are a 4-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Orlando.
- Apr 10, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 14, 2019 - Orlando 127 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 31, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Orlando 100
- Oct 19, 2018 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 06, 2018 - Charlotte 137 vs. Orlando 100
- Feb 14, 2018 - Charlotte 104 vs. Orlando 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Charlotte 104 vs. Orlando 94
- Oct 29, 2017 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 22, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 10, 2017 - Charlotte 121 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 28, 2016 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 13, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Orlando 103
- Mar 16, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Jan 22, 2016 - Charlotte 120 vs. Orlando 116
- Dec 16, 2015 - Orlando 113 vs. Charlotte 98
