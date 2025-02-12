We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Kia Center. Orlando is 26-29 overall and 16-10 at home, while Charlotte is 13-38 overall and 4-18 on the road. The Magic have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 matchups.

The Magic are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 202 points.

The model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Magic vs. Hornets spread: Magic -12.5

Magic vs. Hornets over/under: 202 points

Magic vs. Hornets money line: Magic: -714, Hornets: +494

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets are headed into this one after losing 97-89 to the Nets on Monday. Charlotte hasn't had much luck with Brooklyn recently, as the Hornets have come up short the last two times they've met. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists.

Despite losing eight of their last nine games, the Hornets have fared well against the spread, covering in five of their last seven matchups. Forward Miles Bridges has scored 24 or more points in five of his past seven outings and is averaging 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Magic on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Hawks 112-106. Despite the loss, the Magic had strong showings from Franz Wagner, who had 37 points along with seven rebounds and two steals, and Paolo Banchero, who posted 31 points in addition to six rebounds.

For the season, Wagner is averaging 25.4 points and 5.0 assists per game, both of which lead the team. Banchero is scoring 22.5 points per game and knocking down 42.9% of his field goals. In addition, the Magic are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games against the Hornets. See which team to pick here.

