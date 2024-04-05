The Orlando Magic (45-31) will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Charlotte Hornets (18-58) in a road game on Friday night. Orlando is coming off a 117-108 win at New Orleans on Wednesday, moving into a tie with New York for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic are a half-game back of third-place Cleveland and are two games back of second-place Milwaukee. Charlotte has been eliminated from playoff contention for nearly two weeks, and it has lost nine of its last 10 games.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Orlando is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Magic odds, while the over/under is 205 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Magic vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. Charlotte. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Magic vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Magic spread: Hornets +11.5

Hornets vs. Magic over/under: 205 points

Hornets vs. Magic money line: Hornets: +506, Magic: -721

Hornets vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is getting set for the sixth game of an eight-game homestand that started with a 118-111 win over Cleveland last Wednesday. The Hornets were 10.5-point underdogs, but Brandon Miller scored 31 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers. All five starters scored in double figures, with center Nick Richards and point guard Vasilije Micic posting double-doubles.

The Hornets have lost four games since then, but they covered the spread as large underdogs against the Clippers and Celtics before losing to Portland by three points on Wednesday. Miller scored a team-high 21 points against the Trail Blazers, shooting 9 of 20 from the floor. Orlando is fighting for playoff positioning, so the Magic have significantly more pressure in this contest. See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is playing its best basketball of the season at the right time of the year, losing just eight games since the beginning of February. The Magic are currently riding a three-game winning streak, beating the Grizzlies, Trail Blazers and Pelicans. They were 4.5-point road underdogs in their 117-108 win at New Orleans on Wednesday, but Paolo Banchero poured in 32 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists.

He was aided by the play of power forward Franz Wagner (24 points) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (14 points, 11 rebounds). Charlotte announced Wednesday that head coach Steve Clifford is going to step down as the coach and likely move into a front-office role at the end of the season, which will serve as a distraction for the Hornets. They have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games, while the Magic have covered at a 12-6 clip in their last 18 games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hornets vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 81-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.