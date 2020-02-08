Hornets vs. Mavericks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Charlotte

Current Records: Dallas 31-21; Charlotte 16-35

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Spectrum Center after a few days off. If the game is anything like the Hornets' 123-120 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Hornets received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 125-110 to the Houston Rockets. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of small forward Miles Bridges, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas was just a bucket shy of a victory on Friday and fell 119-118 to the Washington Wizards. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Dallas had been the slight favorite coming in. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who had 19 points and seven assists.

Charlotte is now 16-35 while the Mavericks sit at 31-21. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte is worst in the league in points per game, with only 103 on average. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Dallas comes into the matchup boasting the third most points per game in the league at 116.1. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won five out of their last nine games against Dallas.