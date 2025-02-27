The Dallas Mavericks will host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night and it's one of only five games on the NBA schedule this evening. Dallas is currently ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 31-28 record, while Charlotte is 14th in the East at 14-43 overall. The Mavericks have won two of their last three head-to-head meetings with the Hornets, but Charlotte has covered the spread in four of five against Dallas.

Tipoff from the American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Hornets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5.

Mavericks vs. Hornets spread: Dallas -9.5

Mavericks vs. Hornets over/under: 225.5 points

Mavericks vs. Hornets money line: Dallas -412, Charlotte +321

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is coming off a 107-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Kyrie Irving did everything he could to carry the franchise with 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Klay Thompson also added 22 points while going 5-for-10 from the 3-point line, but the Mavs were beaten 57-45 on the glass and shot just 35.3% as a team.

However, the Mavericks have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games overall and they've also covered in six consecutive home games. Anthony Davis (groin) is still out for at least a couple more weeks but Max Christie is averaging 14.7 points per game since his addition as part of the Davis-Luka Doncic trade. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hornets can cover

Meanwhile, the Hornets suffered a 128-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. LaMelo Ball was unable to play in that game because of an ankle injury but it was the second night of a back-to-back, so it's possible that Charlotte was just being cautious with its young superstar.

That's reason for optimism that Ball may be able to return to the lineup on Thursday night and he's averaging 26.3 points, 7.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game this season. Ball had 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in a 110-105 win by the Hornets over the Mavs on Jan. 20 as 4-point home underdogs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Hornets picks

