Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Charlotte

Current Records: Brooklyn 23-12; Charlotte 10-26

What to Know

This Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.89 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Spectrum Center. The odds don't look promising for the Hornets, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Charlotte beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday. Charlotte's point guard LaMelo Ball did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 27 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 108-107. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 16 boards, and eight assists.

Charlotte is now 10-26 while the Nets sit at 23-12. The Hornets are 1-8 after wins this year, Brooklyn 15-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.39

Odds

The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Brooklyn.