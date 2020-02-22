Hornets vs. Nets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Charlotte

Current Records: Brooklyn 25-29; Charlotte 19-36

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Charlotte beat the Chicago Bulls 103-93 on Thursday. Center Cody Zeller and shooting guard Malik Monk were among the main playmakers for Charlotte as the former had 16 points along with eight rebounds and the latter had 25 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 112-104. Shooting guard Caris LeVert (25 points) was the top scorer for the Nets.

Charlotte is now 19-36 while Brooklyn sits at 25-29. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte has only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Brooklyn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Nets' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.03

Odds

The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.