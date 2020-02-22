Hornets vs. Nets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Hornets vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Charlotte
Current Records: Brooklyn 25-29; Charlotte 19-36
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Charlotte Hornets are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Charlotte beat the Chicago Bulls 103-93 on Thursday. Center Cody Zeller and shooting guard Malik Monk were among the main playmakers for Charlotte as the former had 16 points along with eight rebounds and the latter had 25 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 112-104. Shooting guard Caris LeVert (25 points) was the top scorer for the Nets.
Charlotte is now 19-36 while Brooklyn sits at 25-29. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte has only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Brooklyn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Nets' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.03
Odds
The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 11, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 01, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 28, 2018 - Charlotte 100 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Charlotte 132
- Mar 21, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Charlotte 112 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Charlotte 118
- Nov 04, 2016 - Charlotte 99 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 08, 2016 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 22, 2016 - Charlotte 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Feb 21, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Nov 18, 2015 - Charlotte 116 vs. Brooklyn 111
