Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Charlotte

Current Records: Brooklyn 3-6; Charlotte 3-6

What to Know

This Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.11 points per contest. They and the Charlotte Hornets will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a loss.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Nets' strategy against the Washington Wizards on Friday. Brooklyn took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 128-86 victory over Washington. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Brooklyn had established a 96-70 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Kevin Durant, who almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 11 dimes, and nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Hornets took a serious blow against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, falling 130-99. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 71-47. Power forward P.J. Washington wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; Washington played for 27 minutes with 2-for-15 shooting.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Brooklyn's win brought them up to 3-6 while Charlotte's defeat pulled them down to an identical 3-6. The Nets are 0-2 after wins this year, and the Hornets are 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.