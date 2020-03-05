Hornets vs. Nuggets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Denver @ Charlotte

Current Records: Denver 41-20; Charlotte 21-40

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spectrum Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Hornets were just a bucket shy of a victory on Tuesday and fell 104-103 to the San Antonio Spurs. Charlotte was up 36-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Terry Rozier (20 points) and power forward P.J. Washington (19 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Denver and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Denver falling 116-100 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Denver to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the game. The top scorers for them were power forward Paul Millsap (18 points), small forward Will Barton (18 points), power forward Mason Plumlee (16 points), and center Nikola Jokic (16 points).

The Hornets ended up a good deal behind the Nuggets when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 100-86. Maybe Charlotte will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won five out of their last nine games against Charlotte.