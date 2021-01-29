Who's Playing

Indiana @ Charlotte

Current Records: Indiana 11-7; Charlotte 7-11

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head to Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Charlotte Hornets. The Pacers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Charlotte will be looking to regain their footing.

Charlotte is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. Indiana walked away with a 116-106 win. Small forward Doug McDermott (28 points) was the top scorer for Indiana.

Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 10-8 all in all.

Charlotte's loss took them down to 7-11 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 11-7. In Indiana's victory, power forward Domantas Sabonis posted a triple-double on 22 points, 11 boards, and ten assists and point guard Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see if the Hornets have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won ten out of their last 19 games against Charlotte.