Who's Playing
Indiana @ Charlotte
Current Records: Indiana 11-7; Charlotte 7-11
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head to Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Charlotte Hornets. The Pacers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Charlotte will be looking to regain their footing.
Charlotte is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. Indiana walked away with a 116-106 win. Small forward Doug McDermott (28 points) was the top scorer for Indiana.
Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 10-8 all in all.
Charlotte's loss took them down to 7-11 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 11-7. In Indiana's victory, power forward Domantas Sabonis posted a triple-double on 22 points, 11 boards, and ten assists and point guard Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds. We'll see if the Hornets have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won ten out of their last 19 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 27, 2021 - Indiana 116 vs. Charlotte 106
- Feb 25, 2020 - Indiana 119 vs. Charlotte 80
- Jan 06, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Charlotte 104
- Dec 15, 2019 - Indiana 107 vs. Charlotte 85
- Nov 05, 2019 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 120
- Feb 11, 2019 - Indiana 99 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 20, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Charlotte 95
- Nov 21, 2018 - Charlotte 127 vs. Indiana 109
- Apr 10, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. Indiana 93
- Apr 08, 2018 - Indiana 123 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 02, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Indiana 126
- Jan 29, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 15, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Charlotte 77
- Mar 06, 2017 - Charlotte 100 vs. Indiana 88
- Dec 12, 2016 - Indiana 110 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Charlotte 122 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 04, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Feb 26, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Indiana 95
- Feb 10, 2016 - Charlotte 117 vs. Indiana 95