Who's Playing
Indiana @ Charlotte
Current Records: Indiana 10-7; Charlotte 7-10
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a matchup against the Indiana Pacers since Nov. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Charlotte will take on Indiana at 7 p.m. ET at home. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Charlotte came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 117-108. The losing side was boosted by small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 24 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Indiana had enough points to win and then some against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, taking their game 129-114. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon was the offensive standout of the contest for Indiana, picking up 36 points and nine assists in addition to seven boards. Brogdon had some trouble finding his footing against Toronto this past Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Brogdon's points were the most he has had all season.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Charlotte is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Charlotte is now 7-10 while Indiana sits at 10-7. The Pacers are 4-5 after wins this year, and the Hornets are 3-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hornets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
