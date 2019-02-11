Hornets vs. Pacers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 41-26 roll

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers play host to Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana heads into this game with the Eastern Conference's third-best record, which is remarkable with Victor Oladipo (knee) out for the season. The Pacers are undefeated in February, winning each of their past five games. They've won six of their past seven home games and have one of the NBA's best home records (21-7). Indiana is listed as a 5.5-point home favorite for this one, while the over-under for total points is 217 in the latest Pacers vs. Hornets odds. Before you make any Pacers vs. Hornets picks of your own, check out what SportsLine's computer model has to say.

The model is well aware of how well Indiana has played lately, especially at home. It is also aware of Charlotte's struggles on the road this season. No Eastern Conference team with a losing record has been better at home than Charlotte (19-9), but the Hornets have been equally bad when traveling, posting an ugly 8-19 record.

The Pacers' recent showing on the defensive end has them ranked second in the NBA in defensive efficiency (102.4). During the five-game winning streak, Indiana has been even better defensively, posting an absurd defensive efficiency of 97.2, while allowing only 94 points per game. The Pacers have given up over 100 points in just one of their past five games, and have surrendered over 110 in just one of their past 12.

Just because Indiana has been locking opposing offenses down lately, doesn't mean it will cover the Pacers vs. Hornets spread.

The model is also well aware that Walker enters this game playing extremely well, topping 30 points in four straight games. Charlotte's All-Star starter is averaging 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds during that four-game stretch, while also shooting 47 percent from 3-point land.

The Hornets also recently got starting big man Cody Zeller back from injury, and the big man has nearly averaged a double-double since returning. Jeremy Lamb is coming off of one of his best games of the season, as he finished with 24 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and three steals against the Hawks on Saturday. If Charlotte is going to pull out a surprise road victory here, it will need a big performance from someone like Lamb or Zeller to take some of the weight off of Walker.

