The Indiana Pacers (32-39) and Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will both be looking to bounce back from losses to Philadelphia when they square off on Monday night. Charlotte lost to the 76ers by 39 points last Friday, while the Hornets fell to Philadelphia by 20 points on Saturday. The Pacers and Hornets are both sitting outside the Eastern Conference play-in tournament picture.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center. Indiana is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.

Hornets vs. Pacers spread: Hornets +1.5

Hornets vs. Pacers over/under: 234 points

Hornets vs. Pacers money line: Charlotte +105, Indiana -125

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is wrapping up a five-game homestand and has not played since Friday, so it is well rested coming into this matchup. Meanwhile, Indiana is on the road for the fourth time in five games and only had one day off in between outings. The Pacers are playing without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who leads the team in points (20.8) and assists (10.4) per game.

The Hornets are coming off a blowout loss to Philadelphia, but they had covered the spread in three of their previous five games. Kai Jones was one bright spot in the loss to the 76ers, scoring a career-high 10 points and nearly posting a double-double with nine rebounds. Charlotte is 6-2-1 against the spread in its last nine games against Indiana, winning six of those games outright.

Why the Pacers can cover

Charlotte is in danger of going winless on its five-game homestand, and it is coming off one of its worst showings of the season. The Hornets finished with a season-low 82 points and posted their lowest team-leading total of the season when Terry Rozier scored a team-high 14 points. They already lost to Indiana by double digits once this season, as the Pacers notched a 125-113 win on Nov. 16.

The Hornets are playing without their star point guard as well, with LaMelo Ball set to miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin has missed the past four games (ankle), but he could return on Monday night. The Pacers have covered the spread in eight of their last 12 games and are only 1.5 games behind Chicago for the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

