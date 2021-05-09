Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Charlotte
Current Records: New Orleans 30-37; Charlotte 33-34
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans' road trip will continue as they head to Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday to face off against the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Pelicans will be looking to regain their footing.
New Orleans was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 109-107 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Small forward Naji Marshall had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 122-112 on Friday. Charlotte's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Terry Rozier led the charge as he had 28 points and six assists along with five rebounds.
New Orleans is now 30-37 while Charlotte sits at 33-34. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pelicans come into the matchup boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.4. But the Hornets rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.1 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: NBATV
Series History
New Orleans have won seven out of their last ten games against Charlotte.
