Hornets vs. Pistons: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 4-7; Detroit 4-8

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are on the road again on Friday and play against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Detroit and four for Charlotte.

Detroit came up short against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, falling 117-108. One thing holding the Pistons back was the mediocre play of G Langston Galloway, who did not have his best game; he played for 28 minutes with on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Charlotte needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 119-117. The losing side was boosted by PG Terry Rozier, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, six dimes and five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Detroit are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pistons are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.1 on average. Charlotte has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Pistons are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 219

Series History

Charlotte have won nine out of their last 14 games against Detroit.