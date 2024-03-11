We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the schedule as the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 10-53 overall and 5-26 at home, while Charlotte is 16-48 overall and 7-25 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

The Pistons are favored by 4 points in the latest Pistons vs. Hornets odds, and the over/under is 217 points. Before entering any Hornets vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Pistons vs. Hornets spread: Pistons -4

Pistons vs. Hornets over/under: 217 points

Pistons vs. Hornets money line: Pistons: -180, Hornets: +150

Pistons vs. Hornets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them, the road hasn't gotten any smoother. The Pistons received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 142-124 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the loss, the Pistons saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cade Cunningham, who almost dropped a triple-double with 33 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Simone Fontecchio, who scored 27 points.

Even though they lost, the Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season. Detroit is 1-5 in its last six games at home but the Pistons are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games played on a Monday.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. Charlotte walked away with a 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:16 mark of the first quarter, when the Hornets were facing a 28-16 deficit.

Among those leading the charge was Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. For the season, Bridges is averaging 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The Hornets are 3-17 in their last 20 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

How to make Pistons vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hornets vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 64-40 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.