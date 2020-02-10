Hornets vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are 19-36 overall and 11-18 at home, while Charlotte is 16-36 overall and 8-19 on the road. The Hornets are on a five-game losing streak. The Pistons have lost eight of their last 10 games. Detroit is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 209.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Hornets spread: Pistons -2.5

Pistons vs. Hornets over-under: 209.5 points

Pistons vs. Hornets money line: Detroit -137, Charlotte 117

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit fell 95-92 to the New York Knicks on Saturday. Reggie Jackson (20 points) was the top scorer for Detroit. The Pistons were out-rebounded 47-28 in their first home game since trading Andre Drummond. But Christian Wood has averaged 22.0 points and 11.5 rebounds in the two games as Drummond's replacement in the lineup.

Detroit is 20-34-1 against the spread this season and has failed to cover in all three matchups against Charlotte.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte, meanwhile, lost to the Dallas Mavericks at home by a decisive 116-100 margin on Saturday. The Hornets were down 94-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. P.J. Washington finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court. The Mavericks led by 21 points after the first quarter.

The Hornets have won all three of the previous meetings with the Pistons and will go for a season sweep of the series on Monday. Charlotte, which is 23-27-2 against the spread, has won its last nine meetings with Detroit.

