The Detroit Pistons will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 17-18 overall and 9-8 at home, while the Pistons are 10-26 overall and 4-16 on the road. The Hornets swept all three games between the teams last season.

Charlotte is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up over $8,800 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 12 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 87-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Pistons spread: Hornets -4.5

Hornets vs. Pistons over-under: 223.5 points

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte beat the Minnesota Timberwolves last Wednesday in the team's final game before the All-Star break, 135-102 on the road. By the end of the third quarter, Charlotte had established a 98-76 advantage. Gordon Hayward had 23 points and nine assists along with five steals and five boards, and Terry Rozier shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 31 points. The Hornets are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Hayward leads the Hornets in scoring at 21.5 points per game. Charlotte is making 38.5 percent of its 3-point attempts, which is sixth-best in the NBA. LaMelo Ball is averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. Devonte' Graham, who has not played since Feb. 14, is probable to return on Thursday.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit lost to the New York Knicks last week in the team's final game before the All-Star break, 114-104. The Pistons were down 93-74 at the end of the third quarter. Wayne Ellington (17 points) was the top scorer for Detroit. The Pistons lost four of their five games before the break.

Detroit's 10 wins in the first half of the season were the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Jerami Grant Grant missed three of the last five games before the break with a quadriceps injury, but is not on the injury report for Thursday. Delon Wright (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

How to make Hornets vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Pistons spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 87-52 roll.