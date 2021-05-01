The Charlotte Hornets welcome the Detroit Pistons to Spectrum Center on Saturday evening. Charlotte is 30-32 this season, but the Hornets are 16-13 in their home building. Detroit is 19-44 overall and just 7-27 on the road in 2020-21. LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Malik Monk (ankle) are questionable to play for Charlotte, with Gordon Hayward (foot) ruled out. Jerami Grant (knee), Wayne Ellington (calf), Cory Joseph (ankle) and Mason Plumlee (rest) are out for Detroit.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. William Hill Sportsbook lists Charlotte as a 7.5-point home favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest Pistons vs. Hornets odds. Before making any Hornets vs. Pistons picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Pistons vs. Hornets spread: Hornets -7.5

Pistons vs. Hornets over-under: 213.5 points

DET: The Pistons are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

CHA: The Hornets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Pistons can cover



The Pistons are an excellent team in getting to the free throw line, ranking in the top five of the NBA in free throw creation rate. That helps to bolster their offensive efficiency, and Detroit is also an above-average offensive rebounding team, grabbing 27.1 percent of its own missed shots. The Hornets also struggle in several defensive areas. Charlotte is second-worst in the NBA in 2-point accuracy allowed at 55.3 percent, and the Hornets are last in the league in 3-pointers allowed, giving up 14.7 makes per game.

Charlotte also ranks near the bottom of the NBA in assists allowed (27.3 per game) and defensive rebound rate (72.3 percent), bringing optimism for Detroit. On the defensive side, the Pistons are above-average in creating havoc, forcing a turnover on 14.3 percent of defensive possessions. They are also No. 7 in the NBA in fast break points allowed (11.3 per game), and the Hornets are a bottom-five group at creating free throws, getting to the line only 20.7 times per contest.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is one of the NBA's best 3-point shooting teams, and it has a distinct advantage over Detroit in that area. The Hornets are making 13.9 3-pointers per game, and they are converting them at a 37.7 percent clip, with both marks landing comfortably in the top 10 of the league. Charlotte is also a top-10 offensive rebounding team, grabbing 10.3 per game, and the Hornets are a top-five team in assists per game at 26.9 for the season.

