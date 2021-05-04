The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 19-46 overall and 12-18 at home, while the Hornets are 31-33 overall and 14-19 on the road. The Hornets have won the last 12 meetings between the teams dating back to Jan. of 2017.

Pistons vs. Hornets spread: Pistons +7

Pistons vs. Hornets over-under: 215.5 points

Pistons vs. Hornets money line: Charlotte -250, Detroit +210



What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit lost to the Orlando Magic on Monday, 119-112. The Pistons are now two games worse than the Magic among the bottom two teams in the Eastern Conference. Sekou Doumbouya finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. Detroit has lost three consecutive games.

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 26 points and nine rebounds. Mason Plumlee (rest), Jerami Grant (knee), Cory Joseph (ankle), Wayne Ellington (calf) and Hamidou Diallo (knee) all missed Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte fell to the Miami Heat on Sunday, falling 121-111. Charlotte was down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter. P.J. Washington had 21 points and six boards. The Hornets are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and are 3.5 games behind the sixth seed. Charlotte has lost three of its past four games.

LaMelo Ball had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists on Sunday. Malik Monk had averaged 34 points in two games vs. Miami in the previous two matchups this season, but was held to 11 points. Devonte' Graham (knee) is out for Tuesday's game.

