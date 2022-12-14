The Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets will both be looking to snap losing skids when they square off on Wednesday night. Detroit has lost three consecutive games, including a 124-117 loss to the Lakers on Sunday. Charlotte is riding a five-game losing skid following a 131-113 setback against Philadelphia its last time out. This game will determine who finishes the evening with the worst record in the NBA.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Charlotte is favored by 3 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227. Before entering any Pistons vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 26-10 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Hornets spread: Hornets -3

Pistons vs. Hornets over/under: 227 points

Pistons vs. Hornets money line: Charlotte -145, Detroit +122

Pistons vs. Hornets picks: See picks here

Why the Hornets can cover

Detroit is going to be without Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, for the remainder of the season due to surgery for an injured shin. Cunningham has been sidelined for more than a month, and Detroit has not had much success without him on the court. The Pistons have lost each of their last three games and have not scored 120 points in a game since Dec. 1.

They will be contending with the scoring duo of Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr., who have both scored 20-plus points in eight consecutive games. Rozier is averaging a team-high 22.2 points per game, while Oubre is adding 20.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Charlotte has been dominant in this series, winning 15 of the last 16 meetings, including nine of its last 10 against Detroit at home.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit has been without Cunningham for the past month, so the Pistons have figured out how to play without him. They have already recorded quality wins over the Mavericks and Heat in December, along with a pair of close losses to the Pelicans and Lakers in the past week. Bojan Bogdanovic has led Detroit in scoring in three of the past four games, including a 38-point outburst against the Lakers.

Charlotte is playing without two of its best players in LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder). The Hornets have been relying too much on Rozier and Oubre Jr., which has not been a winning combination. Detroit has been undervalued in recent road games, going unbeaten against the spread in its last six games away from home.

How to make Pistons vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Hornets vs. Pistons spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.