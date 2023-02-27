The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 19-43 overall and 10-18 at home, while Detroit is 15-46 overall and 7-24 on the road. This will be the third meeting of the season between these two young, rebuilding rosters and the Pistons won the first two meetings despite being underdogs in each of those contests.

However, the Hornets have won and covered their last four games entering Monday night while the Pistons are on a four-game losing streak. Charlotte is favored by 7 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235.

Hornets vs. Pistons spread: Hornets -7

Hornets vs. Pistons over/under: 235 points

Hornets vs. Pistons money line: Charlotte -278, Detroit +222

What you need to know about the Hornets

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hornets beat the Miami Heat 108-103 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Charlotte was center Mark Williams, who posted a double-double on 20 rebounds and 18 points. LaMelo ball also had a double-double with 19 points and 13 assists while adding seven rebounds, and a total of six players reached double-figures in scoring.

Charlotte also held Miami to just 40.0% shooting from the floor and 11 of 36 from the 3-point line. It was the second time in three games that the Hornets were able to hold their opponents to 40% shooting from the floor or worse. Meanwhile, Charlotte has been shooting 49.2% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc during its current four-game winning streak.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 44-44 at halftime, but Detroit was not quite the Toronto Raptors' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Detroit fell in a 95-91 heartbreaker. One thing holding the Pistons back was the mediocre play of small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 28 minutes on the court.

Bogdanovic has been Detroit's leading scorer this season, averaging 21.4 points per game. However, he's listed as questionable for Monday's game with an Achilles injury. Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and 18 rebounds in the loss to Toronoto. It was his first appearance in the lineup since Jan. 2 and the Pistons will be hoping that he can continue making big contributions in the frontcourt with Jalen Duren (ankle) out and Isaiah Stewart (hip) questionable. The Pistons will also be down rookie Jaden Ivey (personal), so others like Killian Hayes and Alec Burks will need to step up.

