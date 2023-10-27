The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) will try to build on an impressive season-opening victory when they host the Detroit Pistons (0-1) on Friday night. Charlotte sprung a 116-110 upset over Atlanta as a 4-point underdog on Wednesday, with all five of its starters finishing in double figures. Detroit staged a late comeback attempt at Miami in its opener, coming up just short in a 103-102 final. The Pistons trailed by 19 points before nearly pulling off the outright upset as 9.5-point underdogs.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Charlotte is favored by 4 points in the latest Hornets vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 226 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Hornets vs. Pistons spread: Hornets -4

Hornets vs. Pistons over/under: 226 points

Hornets vs. Pistons money line: Hornets: -177, Pistons: +150

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte got off to a strong start this season with its 116-110 win over Atlanta on Wednesday, as PJ Washington scored a team-high 25 points on 12 of 18 shooting. Second-year center Mark Williams added a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, while rookie small forward Brandon Miller had 13 points off the bench in his NBA debut. Miller scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter of the upset win.

Veteran guard Terry Rozier added some timely buckets during a 24-point performance, while LaMelo Ball posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists. Ball broke his ankle eight months ago, but he hit four 3-pointers in the second half of Wednesday's game in his return. The Hornets have won 10 of their last 12 home games against Detroit, and they have covered the spread in six of their last nine games dating back to the end of last season.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit has been a pesky underdog since the end of last year, covering the spread six times in its last nine games. The Pistons picked up some momentum at the end of their season opener in Miami, nearly erasing a 19-point deficit in a 103-102 final. They put together a 14-0 run in less than three minutes late in the fourth quarter, and they had a chance to win the game on the final possession.

Star guard Cade Cunningham poured in 30 points and dished out nine assists, shooting 8 of 11 from the field in the first half. Center Jalen Duren and power forward Isaiah Stewart both finished with double-doubles, shooting a combined 14 of 22 from the floor. Rookie shooting guard Ausar Thompson shot just 1 of 7 from the floor, but he should be more comfortable in his second career game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hornets vs. Pistons picks

