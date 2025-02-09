The Detroit Pistons will look for the season-series split when they battle the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Eastern Conference action on Sunday. Charlotte is coming off a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, while Detroit defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 125-112 that same night. The Hornets (13-36), who are 7-27 against conference foes, are 4-16 on the road this season. The Pistons (26-26), who are 18-20 against the East, are 13-13 on their home floor. Charlotte is without forward Brandon Miller (wrist), who is out for the year.

Tip-off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 10-point favorites in the latest Hornets vs. Pistons odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5.

Hornets vs. Pistons spread: Detroit -10



Hornets vs. Pistons over/under: 225.5 points

Hornets vs. Pistons money line: Charlotte +366, Detroit -481

CHA: The Hornets are 5-4-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

DET: The Pistons are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games



Hornets vs. Pistons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pistons can cover

Point guard Cade Cunningham, who missed Friday's game with an ankle injury, is listed as probable against the Hornets. The top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has been red hot of late. He has scored 30 or more points in four of the past five games, including a 40-point, six-rebound and four-assist performance in a 117-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 31. He had 38 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in a 118-115 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. In 47 starts this season, he is averaging 25.6 points, 9.4 assists, 6.3 rebounds and one steal in 35.7 minutes.

Shooting guard Malik Beasley was a big reason for Detroit's domination over Philadelphia on Friday. In 38 minutes of play, Beasley scored 36 points, while adding three rebounds. In three meetings against Charlotte this season, he is averaging 11 points, three assists and three rebounds. He has started 12 of 52 games, averaging 16.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.9 minutes.

Why the Hornets can cover

Point guard LaMelo Ball is coming off a dominating performance in the win over the Spurs. In 36 minutes of action, he posted a double-double with 24 points and 10 assists. He scored 25 points, while adding seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 123-92 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 25. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 28 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes.

Also helping power the Hornets is small forward Miles Bridges. The former first-round draft pick is coming off a 25-point, seven-rebound and two-assist effort in the win over San Antonio on Friday. He registered a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 124-114 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday. In 35 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 32 minutes.

